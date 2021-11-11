Kenya
Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The county was characterized by dry and sunny weather conditions with few places receiving 1 – 2 days erratic and depressed showers. Pasture lands remained dry and depleted in most parts of the county. Open water sources in pastoral areas are still dry and few in Agro Pastoral still holding low volumes of water. Boreholes yields are diminishing due to high abstraction rates.
Socio Economic Indicators Details
Livestock body condition is characterized with bone structure of shoulder, ribs, back, hooks and pins are sharp to the touch and easily visible and no evidence of fat deposition and muscle loss in the hindquarters.
Trekking distances for both livestock production and domestic use still remained above the long-term average.
Livestock prices are below the normal average across the livelihood zones occasioned by Poor livestock body condition. Consequently, milk production has been below the long-term average.
Maize/Posho market prices have shown a slight increase during the period under review.
The rate of severely malnourished children was 2.3 percent and the proportion of sampled children below 5 years at risk of being malnourished stands at 24.5 percent based on family MUAC.