Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Socio Economic Indicators Details

Livestock body condition is characterized with bone structure of shoulder, ribs, back, hooks and pins are sharp to the touch and easily visible and no evidence of fat deposition and muscle loss in the hindquarters.

Trekking distances for both livestock production and domestic use still remained above the long-term average.

Livestock prices are below the normal average across the livelihood zones occasioned by Poor livestock body condition. Consequently, milk production has been below the long-term average.

Maize/Posho market prices have shown a slight increase during the period under review.