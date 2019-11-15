Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Considerable recharge of both surface and underground water sources.

Moderate vegetation greenness prevailed except for East with severe vegetation deficit despite the rains.

Onset was timely in the first dekad of the month.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

Trekking distances to water points for both households and livestock decreased following the off season showers.

Livestock are migrating back albeit pastures not yet recovered

Milk production and consumption decreased compared to September.

Body condition for most cattle was fair and fair to good for small stock.

Market prices increased for all livestock species.

Maize/posho prices at market increased compared to September due to inaccessibility caused by the rains.

ToT increased with a medium sized goat exchanged with 56.7 kilograms of cereals.