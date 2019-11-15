15 Nov 2019

Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Oct 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Onset was timely in the first dekad of the month.

  • Moderate vegetation greenness prevailed except for East with severe vegetation deficit despite the rains.

  • Considerable recharge of both surface and underground water sources.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

  • Trekking distances to water points for both households and livestock decreased following the off season showers.

  • Livestock are migrating back albeit pastures not yet recovered

  • Milk production and consumption decreased compared to September.

  • Body condition for most cattle was fair and fair to good for small stock.

  • Market prices increased for all livestock species.

  • Maize/posho prices at market increased compared to September due to inaccessibility caused by the rains.

  • ToT increased with a medium sized goat exchanged with 56.7 kilograms of cereals.

  • Proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition slightly decreased compared to September but remained high.

