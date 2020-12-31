Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Vegetation condition has generally remained good to fair although some pockets in Samburu east and north had poor pasture. Satellite imagery indicates above normal vegetation greenness according to vegetation condition index (VCI)

• Open surface water sources in pastoral areas recharged by around 10-20 percent and 40 – 60 percent full in Agro pastoral livelihood.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Trekking both for livestock and household distance decrease.

• Inter and intra movement of cattle was observed across the livelihood zones.

• Milk production and consumption at household deceased during the period under review.

• Cattle body condition was varying between good to fair and small stocks had good body conditions.

• Above average prices were recorded for all livestock species in the sampled markets.

• Stable trend for maize/posho prices continued to noticed.

• Term of trade ratios were considerably above the long-term average thus enhancing household purchasing power.

• Prevalence of severely malnourished was 0.5 percent as measured by family Mid Upper Arm Circumference