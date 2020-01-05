05 Jan 2020

Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Government of Kenya
Biophysical Indicators
• Heavy rainfall continued being received across the whole county.
• Significant vegetation improvement continued to be observed across the county from moderate vegetation greenness to above normal vegetation greenness.
• Open water sources are recharged to full capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators Details
• Further decrease in trekking distances to water points for both households and livestock following the on-going rainfall.
• Majority of livestock are back to wet season grazing fields.
• Milk production and consumption increased compared to October.
• Body condition for all livestock species was good to fair.
• Market prices slightly decreased for all livestock species.
• Maize/posho prices at market decreased compared to October.
• A medium sized goat was exchanged with 55.4 kilograms of cereals.
• Proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition slightly decreased compared to October but remained high.

