Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators

• Heavy rainfall continued being received across the whole county.

• Significant vegetation improvement continued to be observed across the county from moderate vegetation greenness to above normal vegetation greenness.

• Open water sources are recharged to full capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Further decrease in trekking distances to water points for both households and livestock following the on-going rainfall.

• Majority of livestock are back to wet season grazing fields.

• Milk production and consumption increased compared to October.

• Body condition for all livestock species was good to fair.

• Market prices slightly decreased for all livestock species.

• Maize/posho prices at market decreased compared to October.

• A medium sized goat was exchanged with 55.4 kilograms of cereals.

• Proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition slightly decreased compared to October but remained high.