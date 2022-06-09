Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The month of June 2022 was characterized by sunny weather conditions with occasional depressed showers experienced in the begging of the month for only 2 – 3 days in isolated areas especially along Kirisia forest and surrounding environs of Baragoi.

• The precipitation had insignificant improvement rangeland vegetation cover. Open water sources recharged in the areas that recorded rains however are currently way below the normal capacity levels.

** Socio Economic Indicators Details**

• Larger proportion of cattle have poor body condition across the livelihood zones. However, body condition for goats, sheep and camels is ranging between poor to fair. Communities reported a number of livestock death due to drought however decline was noticed during the period under review. Household and livestock walking distances to water points remained above the seasonal average.

• Market and farmgate prices for livestock remained below the average. Prices of cereal and other food items continue to skyrocket. Prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition based on MUAC remained above the recommended thresholds.