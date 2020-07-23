Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Long rains cessation was timely occurring in the last dekad of May.

• Pasture and browse conditions have remained good both in terms of quality and quantity across the livelihoods. The vegetation condition index indicates above normal vegetation greenness.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Trekking distances for household and livestock have remained below the long-term average.

• No migrations of livestock reported as a result of lack of pasture.

• Slight decrease was noticed in milk production and consumption at household level.

• Livestock body conditions remained good to fair.

• Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the period under review.

• Prices for maize/posho remained stable compared to last month prices.

• Favourable terms of trade continued to be noticed across the livelihood zones.

• The rate of children under five years of age worsened as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).