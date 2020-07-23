Kenya
Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Long rains cessation was timely occurring in the last dekad of May.
• Pasture and browse conditions have remained good both in terms of quality and quantity across the livelihoods. The vegetation condition index indicates above normal vegetation greenness.
Socio Economic Indicators Details
• Trekking distances for household and livestock have remained below the long-term average.
• No migrations of livestock reported as a result of lack of pasture.
• Slight decrease was noticed in milk production and consumption at household level.
• Livestock body conditions remained good to fair.
• Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the period under review.
• Prices for maize/posho remained stable compared to last month prices.
• Favourable terms of trade continued to be noticed across the livelihood zones.
• The rate of children under five years of age worsened as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).