Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Considerable recharge for both surface and underground water sources following the rains.

Vegetation cover remained poor across the county similar to previous month.

Erratic rainfall experienced for about 2 to 3 days during the third dekad.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

Minimal decrease in trekking distances to water points for livestock and stabilized for households.

Livestock moved back to wet season in Samburu north but remained within the normal dry season grazing areas in East.

Milk production and consumption Stabilized compared to April.

Body condition for all livestock species was to fair to poor across the entire livelihood zones.

Market prices for cattle and sheep reduced and stabilized for goats.

Maize/posho prices at market increased compared to April.

A medium sized goat exchanged with 54.9 kilograms of cereals.