24 Jun 2019

Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Erratic rainfall experienced for about 2 to 3 days during the third dekad.

  • Vegetation cover remained poor across the county similar to previous month.

  • Considerable recharge for both surface and underground water sources following the rains.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

  • Minimal decrease in trekking distances to water points for livestock and stabilized for households.

  • Livestock moved back to wet season in Samburu north but remained within the normal dry season grazing areas in East.

  • Milk production and consumption Stabilized compared to April.

  • Body condition for all livestock species was to fair to poor across the entire livelihood zones.

  • Market prices for cattle and sheep reduced and stabilized for goats.

  • Maize/posho prices at market increased compared to April.

  • A medium sized goat exchanged with 54.9 kilograms of cereals.

  • Marginal decline in proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition compared to last month.

