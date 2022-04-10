Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The county remained predominantly dry with high temperatures. However, partly clouds were observed from 24th March 2022 that resulted in erratic downpour in isolated areas between 24th – 27th March 2022.

• Pasture remained depleted with browse condition being poor across the livelihood zones. Most of the open surface water sources remained dry and boreholes yieldsis low due high abstraction rates.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Livestock body condition remained very poor to poor across all the livestock species.

• Trekking distances for households and livestock increased further due to shortage of water.

• Livestock are still in dry grazing areas with over 80 percent of cattle still grazing outside the county. Consequently, resource-based conflicts escalate among herders.

• Livestock selling prices are below the average. Staple food commodities such as cereals increased due to shortage.

• The prevalence of malnutrition rates of children below five years based on family MUAC continued to worsen across the county.