Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The county experienced predominantly sunny and dry weather conditions with occasional showers in few places.

• Vegetation condition index for the county remained relatively similar to that of last month.

• Majority of surface water sources have dried up and underground water sources yields declined due to groundwater depletion.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Livestock body conditions deteriorating faster and currently ranging between borderline to thin body. Both livestock and households trekking distances increased. Over 80 percent of livestock are currently dry grazing season areas.

Livestock prices for all species were stable compared to last month and 2018 - 2020 average

• Milk production at household level was stable. Livestock selling prices were comparable to last month average prices.

• Market and farmgate prices for maize continued to be stable supporting favourable household terms of trade.

• Based on family Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC), the proportion of children under five severe acute malnourished (SAM) was 0.5 percent and moderate acute (MAM) malnourished at 23.9 percent.