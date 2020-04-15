Kenya
Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Vegetation cover slightly deteriorated although remained good to fair.
• Recharge level for water sources remained above normal.
Socio Economic Indicators Details
• Trekking distances remained below the long-term average.
• Majority of livestock are still grazing within the wet season with minimal internal movement.
• Milk production and consumption was stable at household level.
• Good to fair livestock body condition continued to be observed.
• Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the period under review.
• Maize/posho prices are stable compared to last month prices.
• Households goat to maize terms of trade are favourable and remained above average.
• The proportion of sampled children under five years of age worsened indicating critical situation as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).