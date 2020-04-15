Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Vegetation cover slightly deteriorated although remained good to fair.

• Recharge level for water sources remained above normal.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Trekking distances remained below the long-term average.

• Majority of livestock are still grazing within the wet season with minimal internal movement.

• Milk production and consumption was stable at household level.

• Good to fair livestock body condition continued to be observed.

• Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the period under review.

• Maize/posho prices are stable compared to last month prices.

• Households goat to maize terms of trade are favourable and remained above average.

• The proportion of sampled children under five years of age worsened indicating critical situation as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).