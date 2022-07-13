Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• In June 2022, most parts of the county were dry. However, a few places in Agro Pastoral livelihood zone received depressed rainfall for 1 – 3 days with poor distribution in space and time.

• The vegetation condition remained poor as evidence by low vegetation condition index indicative of severe vegetation greenness deficit.

• Water sources were poorly recharged during the 2022 long rains season thus low water levels and other have dried up.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Larger proportion of cattle have poor body condition across the livelihood zones. However, body condition for goats, sheep and camels is ranging between poor to fair.

Communities reported a number of livestock death due to drought however decline was noticed during the period under review. Household and livestock walking distances to water points remained above the seasonal average.

• Market and farmgate prices for livestock remained below the average. Prices of cereal and other food items continue to skyrocket. Prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition based on MUAC remained above the recommended thresholds.