Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 June 2021 was characterized by sunny and dry weather conditions during the month of June 2021. Pasture and browse regeneration were below average across the livelihood zones. Surface water sources have dried up in pastoral areas and boreholes yields dwindling.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

 Cattle body condition ranged between neither fat nor thin and 12th and 13th ribs visible. However, lactating cattle body condition was observed to be thin fore ribs visible.

 Sheep, Goats and Camels body condition was observed to be between moderate neither fat nor thin and smooth good appearance. Trekking distance for household and livestock increased to above 2018 – 2020 long-term average.

 Livestock market prices have showed a decline in refence to last month however remained near to above long-term average across the livelihood zones.

 Milk production and consumption at the household remained below average in reference to the 2018 – 2020 average. Market prices for Maize/Posho maintained a stable trend since the beginning of the year.

 The nutritional status for children under five was critical band. The proportion of moderately malnourished children was 28.7 percent compared to 26.8 percent reported in the month of May as per MUAC Measurements.