Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Vegetation condition has remained above the normal ranges according to vegetation condition index.

• Surface water sources remained roughly 60 – 80 percent recharge across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Distances trekked by household and livestock to water points have remained below the long-term average.

• Minimal internal normal movement of cattle observed in marginal pockets across the livelihood zones.

• Milk production and consumption remained stable at household level.

• Good to fair body condition was observed for all livestock species across the livelihood zones.

• Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the period under review.

• Prices for maize/posho remained stable compared to last month prices.

• Favourable terms of trade continued to be noticed across the livelihood zones.

• The rate of children under five years of age worsened as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).