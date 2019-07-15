Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019

15 Jul 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Heavy showers received consequently in 1st dekad for close to 5 days which then subsided in subsequent dekads.
  • Vegetation cover improved slightly from severe deficit to moderate deficit.
  • Considerable recharge for both surface and underground water sources following the rains.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

  • Notable decrease in trekking distances to water points for both livestock and households.
  • Livestock moved back to wet season in Samburu north and central but remained within the normal dry season grazing areas in East while some migrated to Isiolo.
  • Milk production and consumption increased compared to May.
  • Body condition for all livestock species was to fair to poor across the entire livelihood zones.
  • Market prices for cattle stabilized but declined for sheep and goats.
  • Maize/posho prices at market stabilized compared to May.
  • A medium sized goat exchanged with 49 kilograms of cereals.
  • Proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition increased significantly compared to last month.

