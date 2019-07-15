Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Heavy showers received consequently in 1st dekad for close to 5 days which then subsided in subsequent dekads.
- Vegetation cover improved slightly from severe deficit to moderate deficit.
- Considerable recharge for both surface and underground water sources following the rains.
Socio Economic Indicators Details
- Notable decrease in trekking distances to water points for both livestock and households.
- Livestock moved back to wet season in Samburu north and central but remained within the normal dry season grazing areas in East while some migrated to Isiolo.
- Milk production and consumption increased compared to May.
- Body condition for all livestock species was to fair to poor across the entire livelihood zones.
- Market prices for cattle stabilized but declined for sheep and goats.
- Maize/posho prices at market stabilized compared to May.
- A medium sized goat exchanged with 49 kilograms of cereals.
- Proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition increased significantly compared to last month.