Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Off season showers of light intensity were received on various days during the month mostly in Central and Parts of North.

• Significant improvement from moderate vegetation deficit to above normal vegetation greenness.

• Surface water sources are holding significant amounts except in Parts of East and North

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Marginal decrease in trekking distances to water points for households but significant increase in livestock.

• Livestock moved back to wet season in Samburu north and central but remained within the normal dry season grazing areas in East while some migrated to Isiolo.

• Milk production and consumption increased compared to June.

• Body condition for all livestock species was to fair to good across the entire livelihood zones.

• Market prices for all livestock species increased compared to June.

• Maize/posho prices at market increased slightly compared to June.

• A medium sized goat exchanged with 51 kilograms of cereals.

• Proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition increased marginally compared to last month.