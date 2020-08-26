Kenya
Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Off season showers of light intensity were received on various days during the month mostly in Central and Parts of North.
• Significant improvement from moderate vegetation deficit to above normal vegetation greenness.
• Surface water sources are holding significant amounts except in Parts of East and North
Socio Economic Indicators Details
• Marginal decrease in trekking distances to water points for households but significant increase in livestock.
• Livestock moved back to wet season in Samburu north and central but remained within the normal dry season grazing areas in East while some migrated to Isiolo.
• Milk production and consumption increased compared to June.
• Body condition for all livestock species was to fair to good across the entire livelihood zones.
• Market prices for all livestock species increased compared to June.
• Maize/posho prices at market increased slightly compared to June.
• A medium sized goat exchanged with 51 kilograms of cereals.
• Proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition increased marginally compared to last month.