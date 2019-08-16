16 Aug 2019

Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Off season showers of light intensity were received on various days during the month mostly in Central and Parts of North.

  • Significant improvement from moderate vegetation deficit to above normal vegetation greenness.

  • Surface water sources are holding significant amounts except in Parts of East and North

Socio Economic Indicators Details

  • Marginal decrease in trekking distances to water points for households but significant increase in livestock.

  • Livestock moved back to wet season in Samburu north and central but remained within the normal dry season grazing areas in East while some migrated to Isiolo.

  • Milk production and consumption increased compared to June.

  • Body condition for all livestock species was to fair to good across the entire livelihood zones.

  • Market prices for all livestock species increased compared to June.

  • Maize/posho prices at market increased slightly compared to June.

  • A medium sized goat exchanged with 51 kilograms of cereals.

  • Proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition increased marginally compared to last month.

