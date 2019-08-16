Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Surface water sources are holding significant amounts except in Parts of East and North

Significant improvement from moderate vegetation deficit to above normal vegetation greenness.

Off season showers of light intensity were received on various days during the month mostly in Central and Parts of North.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

Marginal decrease in trekking distances to water points for households but significant increase in livestock.

Livestock moved back to wet season in Samburu north and central but remained within the normal dry season grazing areas in East while some migrated to Isiolo.

Milk production and consumption increased compared to June.

Body condition for all livestock species was to fair to good across the entire livelihood zones.

Market prices for all livestock species increased compared to June.

Maize/posho prices at market increased slightly compared to June.

A medium sized goat exchanged with 51 kilograms of cereals.