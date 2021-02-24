Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The county has predominantly remained sun and dry during the month of January 2021. Forage condition and water resources are on down decline trends.

• Majority of open surface water sources have dried up in pastoral areas with few holding around 10 percent of their capacity while in Agro pastoral livelihood open sources are holding about 40 percent full.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Livestock body condition was good to fair however with deteriorating trends. Households and livestock trekking distances increased. Majority of cattle across the livelihood zones have moved to dry grazing season areas.

• Decline was recorded in milk production and consumption at household.

• Livestock market prices have remained above average for all livestock species in the sampled markets.

• Maize/posho prices remained within the long-term average.

• Maize to goat ratio has significantly remained above the long-term average supporting access to income and food access.

• Severely malnourished children stand at 0.2 percent and moderately at 26.7 percent as measured by family Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).