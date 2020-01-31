Kenya
Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Vegetation cover remained good in terms of quality and quantity however invasion of desert locusts is affecting the browse and pasture.
- Recharge level for water sources remained above normal.
Socio Economic Indicators Details
- Trekking distances for households and livestock stabilized and remained below the long-term average.
- All livestock species are grazing in wet season grazing areas.
- Milk production and consumption was stable at household level.
- Body condition for all livestock species was ranging between good to fair.
- Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the month of January.
- Maize/posho prices are stable compared to last month prices.
- Households goat to maize terms of trade are favourable and remained above average in January.
- The proportion of sampled children under five years of age worsened indicating critical situation as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).