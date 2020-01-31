Kenya

Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Vegetation cover remained good in terms of quality and quantity however invasion of desert locusts is affecting the browse and pasture.
  • Recharge level for water sources remained above normal.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

  • Trekking distances for households and livestock stabilized and remained below the long-term average.
  • All livestock species are grazing in wet season grazing areas.
  • Milk production and consumption was stable at household level.
  • Body condition for all livestock species was ranging between good to fair.
  • Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the month of January.
  • Maize/posho prices are stable compared to last month prices.
  • Households goat to maize terms of trade are favourable and remained above average in January.
  • The proportion of sampled children under five years of age worsened indicating critical situation as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).

