Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Sunny and dry weather conditions prevailed with few places receiving erratic and depressed rainfall not lasting for 30 minutes.

• Vegetation cover and surface water resources remained on downward trends.

• Open surface water sources in pastoral areas have dried up with few holding around 10 percent of their capacity while in Agro pastoral livelihood open sources are holding about 40 percent full.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• The body condition for all livestock species ranges between borderline to thin body. Further increase was noticed in both households and livestock trekking d. Mass migration of cattle to dry grazing season areas.

• Decline was recorded in milk production and consumption at household. Livestock selling prices decreased compared to last month.

• Maize/posho prices maintained stable trends and terms of trade decreased however remained above long-term average.

• Prevalence of severely malnourished children under five was 0.6 percent and moderately malnourished at 15 percent as measured by family Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).