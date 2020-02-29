Kenya
Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The quality and quantity of forage has remained in good conditions except in marginal pockets invaded by desert locusts.
• Recharge level for water sources remained above normal.
Socio Economic Indicators Details
• Distances stabilized compared to long term average.
• All livestock species are grazing in wet season grazing areas.
• Milk production and consumption was stable at household level.
• Body condition for all livestock species was good to fair.
• Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the month of January.
• Maize/posho prices are stable compared to last month prices.
• Households goat to maize terms of trade are favourable and remained above average.
• The proportion of sampled children under five years of age worsened indicating critical situation as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).