Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The quality and quantity of forage has remained in good conditions except in marginal pockets invaded by desert locusts.

• Recharge level for water sources remained above normal.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Distances stabilized compared to long term average.

• All livestock species are grazing in wet season grazing areas.

• Milk production and consumption was stable at household level.

• Body condition for all livestock species was good to fair.

• Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the month of January.

• Maize/posho prices are stable compared to last month prices.

• Households goat to maize terms of trade are favourable and remained above average.

• The proportion of sampled children under five years of age worsened indicating critical situation as measured by Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).