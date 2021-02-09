Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Vegetation condition has generally remained good to fair although some pockets in Samburu east and north had poor pasture. Satellite imagery indicates above normal vegetation greenness according to vegetation condition index (VCI)

• Open surface water sources in pastoral areas recharged by around 10-20 percent and 40 – 60 percent full in Agro pastoral livelihood.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Trekking for both livestock in both inter and Intra County was observed across the livelihood zones.

• Milk production increased while consumption remained stable at household during the period under review.

• Livestock body condition was varying between good to fair and small stocks had good body conditions.

• Stable prices were recorded for all livestock species in the sampled markets.

• Stable trend for maize/posho prices continued to be observed.

• Term of trade ratios were considerably above the longterm average thus enhancing household purchasing power.

• Prevalence of severely malnourished was 0.4 percent as measured by family Mid Upper Arm Circumference