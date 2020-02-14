Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Open water sources are recharged to full capacity.

Rangeland resources remained stable and within the above normal vegetation greenness.

Enhanced rainfall with good and even distribution was received in the month of December.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

Trekking distances for households and livestock stabilized and remained below the long-term average.

All livestock species are grazing in wet season grazing areas.

Upward trend was recorded for both milk production and consumption at household level.

Body condition for all livestock species was good to fair.

Livestock prices increased in the month of December for all species.

Maize/posho prices are stable compared to last month prices.

Terms of trade were favourable with a medium sized goat exchanged with 64.4 kilograms of cereal up from 55.4 kilograms in November.