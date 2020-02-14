14 Feb 2020

Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.11 MB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Enhanced rainfall with good and even distribution was received in the month of December.

  • Rangeland resources remained stable and within the above normal vegetation greenness.

  • Open water sources are recharged to full capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

  • Trekking distances for households and livestock stabilized and remained below the long-term average.

  • All livestock species are grazing in wet season grazing areas.

  • Upward trend was recorded for both milk production and consumption at household level.

  • Body condition for all livestock species was good to fair.

  • Livestock prices increased in the month of December for all species.

  • Maize/posho prices are stable compared to last month prices.

  • Terms of trade were favourable with a medium sized goat exchanged with 64.4 kilograms of cereal up from 55.4 kilograms in November.

  • The rate of sampled children under five years of age improved although remained above the recommended threshold.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.