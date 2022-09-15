Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The month of August 2022 was sunny, cloudy with occasional rains received towards the end of the month in Agro Pastoral Livelihood Zone.

 The vegetation cover poor in terms of quality and quantity across the livelihood zones.

 Open surface water sources were slightly recharged in Agro Pastoral Livelihood Zone however remained dry in Pastoral Livelihood Zone.

 Trekking distance both for households and livestock were above the long-term average.

 Socio Economic Indicators Details

 Majority of cattle are still grazing away from homestead and other even outside the county due to depleted rangeland conditions. The scarcity of forage for livestock have sustained poor livestock body especially for cattle.

Sheep and goats had fair body conditions.

 The prices of food commodities continue to skyrocket occasioned by crop failure in the county and neighboring counties. Livestock prices remained seasonally below the average.

 Prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition based on family MUAC remained above the recommended thresholds.