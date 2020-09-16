Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Satellite imagery indicated that vegetation condition has remained above the normal ranges according to vegetation condition index.

• Level of water in open water sources in pastoral areas deteriorated and remained 80 – 100 percent full in agro pastoral livelihood zone.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Households and livestock trekking distances are stable compared from last month but have remained below the long-term average.

• Minimal internal normal movement of cattle observed in marginal pockets across the livelihood zones.

• Milk production and consumption remained stable at household level.

• Good to fair body condition was observed for all livestock species across the livelihood zones.

• Market prices for all livestock species remained above normal during the period under review.

• Prices for maize/posho remained stable compared to last month prices.

• Favourable terms of trade continued to be noticed across the livelihood zones.