Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Off season showers were received towards the end of month mostly in Central and Parts of North.

• Normal vegetation greenness prevailed except for East with moderate vegetation deficit.

• Level of surface water sources dwindled considerably in East and North with some dying up.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Significant increase in trekking distances to water points for both households and livestock.

• Livestock in Samburu north and East are within normal dry season grazing areas though some from East migrated to Isiolo and Laikipia.

• Milk production and consumption decreased compared to July.

• Body condition for all livestock species was to fair to good across the entire livelihood zones.

• Market prices for all livestock species decreased compared to July • Maize/posho prices at market decreased slightly compared to July.

• A medium sized goat exchanged with 50.2 kilograms of cereals.

• Proportion of children less than 5 years at risk of malnutrition decreased marginally compared to July.