Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

**Biophysical Indicators*8

• Dry weather conditions persisted over many parts of the county in the first dekad of the month however few places received occasional showers for 1 – 3 days either in the second or third dekad of the month of April 2022.

• Further deterioration was noticed in rangeland cover across the county with both livelihood zones remaining in severe vegetation deficit band. However, the intermittent showers will likely support lush grass regeneration. Slight recharge was noticed towards the end of the month although most of them remained dry and boreholes yields is low due high abstraction rates.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• Cattle and sheep body condition remained very poor to poor while goats and camels ranged between fair to poor.

Cattle deaths reported due to starvation. Trekking distances for households and livestock slightly declined further due to shortage of water. Livestock are still in dry grazing areas with over 80 percent of cattle still grazing outside the county.

• Market and farmgate prices for livestock remained below the average. Staple food commodities such as cereals increased. The proportion of sampled children under-five years at risk of malnutrition worsened compared to last month to alarming high level.