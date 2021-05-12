Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The month was characterized by cloudy and sunny weather with occasional rainfall over few localize pockets.

• Vegetation condition index for the county remained relatively similar to that of last month.

• Most of the surface water sources remained dry with insignificant recharge noticed in localize areas Elbarta,

Nachola and Wamba west wards.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

• The body condition for grazers was fair to poor whereas for browsers was good to fair. Trekking distances both for livestock and households were between 20 30 percent above the long-term average. Livestock are still in dry grazing season areas.

• Market prices for livestock were near to above long-term average across the livelihood zones.

• Household milk production at household level was within the 2018 – 2020 average.

• Staple food commodities prices were stable supporting favourable household terms of trade.

• The proportion of moderately malnourished was 25.9 percent and severely malnourished was 0.7 percent as sentinel sites family Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).