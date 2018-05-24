Samburu County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- Heavy rains continued to be experienced in major part of the month across the two livelihood zones with amounts increasing in 2nd dekad of the month.

- Significant improvement was observed in forage and water available due to enhanced rainfall that fully recharged open water sources to their 100 percent capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators Details

- Reduction both in household and livestock trekking distances continued to be witness across the county.

- All livestock species are currently grazing in wet season grazing areas close to homesteads.

- Milk production and consumption is within the long term average.

- Body condition for all livestock species significantly improved due to good forage and water availability across all the livelihood zones.

- Staple food commodity such as Maize/posho prices remained within the long term during the month.

- Terms of trade rose by a margin of 15 percent from 63 kilogram of cereals in exchange for income from sale of one goat to 72.6 kilograms.

- MUAC rates are still high although it is comparable to long term average at this time of the year.