ROK Government to Offer Heavy Rain-hit Kenya $200,000 in Humanitarian Assistance
- The Republic of Korea government has decided to provide through the Kenya Red Cross Society $200,000 in humanitarian assistance for Kenya, where, during the rainy season that started in March, heavy rain destroyed a dam, leaving a number of people dead, injured and displaced.
° The torrential rain and the destruction of the dam is reported to have left 179 people dead, some 40 others missing and about 270,000 displaced.
The humanitarian assistance from the ROK government will be channeled into the Kenya Red Cross Society’s work to provide to the displaced accommodations, daily necessities, drinking water and sanitary aid. As such, it is expected to help those suffering from the heavy rain restore stability in their lives as soon as possible.
Going forward, the ROK government will continue extending humanitarian assistance to countries and people affected by natural disasters.
- unofficial translation