Review of policies and frameworks on climate change, agriculture, food and nutrition security in Kenya
Citation
Amwata D, Mungai C, Radeny M, Solomon D. 2019. Review of policies and frameworks on climate change, agriculture, food and nutrition security in Kenya. CCAFS Info Note. Wageningen, Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).
**Permanent link to cite or share this item: **https://hdl.handle.net/10568/105882
Abstract/Description
In Kenya, agriculture is a key driver of economic growth and social development. The agriculture sector directly contributes about 28% of Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP), and accounts for 65% of the total export earnings. The crop and livestock sub-sectors contribute approximately 78% and 20% to the agricultural GDP, respectively (CIAT 2015). Agriculture employs over 70% of the rural population and supports the livelihoods of more than 80% of the Kenyan population through employment, income, and food security needs (GoK 2010). The sector is large and complex, with diverse stakeholders made up of public, non-governmental and private actors.