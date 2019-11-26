Citation

Amwata D, Mungai C, Radeny M, Solomon D. 2019. Review of policies and frameworks on climate change, agriculture, food and nutrition security in Kenya. CCAFS Info Note. Wageningen, Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

**Permanent link to cite or share this item: **https://hdl.handle.net/10568/105882

Abstract/Description

In Kenya, agriculture is a key driver of economic growth and social development. The agriculture sector directly contributes about 28% of Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP), and accounts for 65% of the total export earnings. The crop and livestock sub-sectors contribute approximately 78% and 20% to the agricultural GDP, respectively (CIAT 2015). Agriculture employs over 70% of the rural population and supports the livelihoods of more than 80% of the Kenyan population through employment, income, and food security needs (GoK 2010). The sector is large and complex, with diverse stakeholders made up of public, non-governmental and private actors.