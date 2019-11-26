26 Nov 2019

Review of policies and frameworks on climate change, agriculture, food and nutrition security in Kenya

Report
from CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (378 KB)

Citation

Amwata D, Mungai C, Radeny M, Solomon D. 2019. Review of policies and frameworks on climate change, agriculture, food and nutrition security in Kenya. CCAFS Info Note. Wageningen, Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

**Permanent link to cite or share this item: **https://hdl.handle.net/10568/105882

Abstract/Description

In Kenya, agriculture is a key driver of economic growth and social development. The agriculture sector directly contributes about 28% of Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP), and accounts for 65% of the total export earnings. The crop and livestock sub-sectors contribute approximately 78% and 20% to the agricultural GDP, respectively (CIAT 2015). Agriculture employs over 70% of the rural population and supports the livelihoods of more than 80% of the Kenyan population through employment, income, and food security needs (GoK 2010). The sector is large and complex, with diverse stakeholders made up of public, non-governmental and private actors.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.