Responding to Flooding in Kenya

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting Anglican Development Services-Nyanza (ADS-Nyanza), the humanitarian agency of five Anglican dioceses in Kenya, in response to severe flooding in many parts of the country.

In the first week of December 2019, heavy rains caused the River Nyando to burst its banks, displacing at least 600 people in Nyando Kisumu County. The floods destroyed homes, buildings and infrastructure such as roads, bridges and phone lines. Additionally, livestock and crops were lost. Impacted families have been evacuated to schools and churches that are situated on higher ground.

With the support of Episcopal Relief & Development, ADS-Nyanza is providing food, medical supplies such as antibiotics and antimalarial drugs, clean drinking water, blankets, soap and other emergency relief supplies to the communities affected by the floods. Additionally, diocesan staff are offering counseling and pastoral support to help the community process and respond to the crisis.

“Thanks to ADS-Nyanza’s established relationships in the community, volunteers and staff were able to quickly respond with emergency supplies and provisions,” said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Disaster Response and Risk Reduction for Episcopal Relief & Development. “We will continue to support ADS-Nyanza in responding to ongoing and urgent needs.”

Please continue to pray for all those affected by the floods in Kenya. To learn more about Episcopal Relief & Development’s work in disaster risk reduction, click here.