Research Terms of Reference: Vulnerability and needs analysis of Samburu county (KEN1905), Kenya (March 2020, Version 1)

Rationale

Samburu County is one of the 47 County governments in Kenya and it consists three sub-counties (Samburu West, Samburu East and Samburu North). It is located in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) of Kenya. According to the 2019 Kenya population and housing census, Samburu County has a population of 310,3272 and 65,9101 households (HHs). The primary economic activity is nomadic pastoralism with parts of Samburu practicing agro-pastoralism. The severe underperformance of rain across Samburu County since August 2018 has led to a steep decline in access to water3, alarming rates of food insecurity and heavy strain on livelihoods. The GoK has committed to end drought emergencies in Kenya by the year 2022. This is clearly spelt out in the Second Medium Term Plan (MTP 2013-2017) for the Kenya Vision 20306 and the new county development plans will start these discussions in the coming months.

However, as the drought continues to prolong, it has become increasingly important to fill information gaps in a systematic and comprehensive manner to inform a more effective humanitarian response and planning for immediate life-saving activities and contingency planning for sustainable solutions. Samburu County, whose mission statement is to promote socio-economic development through prudent utilisation of resources to enhance public service delivery and livelihoods, is one of the most drought affected counties in Kenya according to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA). Evidence based information in the County for humanitarian intervention and development planning is however sparse. In response to these information gaps at County levels, there is a need to improve access to and quality of information on population needs and vulnerabilities for informed, evidence based policy and decision making at county and community levels. REACH initiatives will therefore conduct a vulnerability and needs assessment across Samburu County to understand food security, protection, livelihoods, health, and education and WASH vulnerabilities that impact the ability of a household (HH) to meet their essential needs.