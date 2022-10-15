Research Terms of Reference: Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment KEN2206, Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps, Kenya (October 2022, V1)

Excerpt

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

As of July 2022, a total of 233,736 mostly Somali refugees and asylum seekers resided in Dadaab refugee camps and 188, 6836 mostly South Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers resided in Kakuma refugee camps. The refugees and asylum seekers fled their counties of origin due to conflict. Dadaab refugee camps were established in 1991, and Kakuma refugee camps in 1992.

According to the MSNA conducted by REACH Initiatives in Dadaab in 2021, these refugees and asylum seekers are reportedly in need of livelihood opportunities among other needs such as food, education, health and nutrition, WASH items, and protection services. Some of the refugees and most of the asylum seekers do not have proper documentation such as birth certificates, alien identity cards, marriage certificates, etc. some HHs reported perceiving that unregistered HH members experienced challenges, such as arrests by security personnel (44%) or reduced access to basic services (24%) and lack of access to shelter (22%). The proportion of HHs reporting that all or some HH members were not registered as refugees or asylum seekers, seemed to have increased by 41% and 7% in Dagahaley and Ifo respectively, between September 2019 and November 2021.

A similar MSNA conducted in Kakuma in 2020 revealed that refugees and asylum seekers HHs in Kakuma camps have severe needs across multiple sectors, with the most severe needs appearing to be in food security sector where almost two-thirds (67%) of HHs were found to have either a poor or borderline food consumption score (FCS).

Dadaab refugee camps are in Garissa County while the Kakuma refugee camps are in Turkana County. These two counties were severely affected by the ongoing drought. According to the NDMA August 2022 bulletin7, Tukana is in the alarm drought phase while Garissa is in the alert drought phase. In addition, the refugee camps were classified to be in the second phase of the integrated phase classification (IPC) between June and September 2022 with the likelihood that they would have been at least one phase worse without the current or programmed humanitarian assistance.

Additionally, due to the ongoing drought in the horn of Africa, (Somalia and Ethiopia) there has been an influx of new arrivals in Dadaab in the recent months. REACH will seek to understand their needs through this MSNA.

2.2. Intended impact

REACH in close coordination with NRC, UNHCR, and other relevant humanitarian actors will conduct the 2022 MSNA in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps with an aim of building on and undertaking a comparative analysis of the outcomes of this MSNA with previous MSNAs. Additionally, due to the influx of new arrivals in Dadaab as a result of the drought situation in Somalia, REACH will interview 50 purposively sampled households to understand their needs as well. The findings of the MSNA will help to understand the impact of the on-going drought to the households. Since without humanitarian assistance the households in the camps could be in a worse IPC phase8, It will be key to understand access to the humanitarian assistance and the challenges faced by the refugees and asylum seekers in accessing the assistance. The findings from this assessment will help humanitarian actors within Dadaab and Kakuma to plan for and execute a harmonized and evidence-based humanitarian response.

The assessment also seeks to contribute to and inform the strategic thinking and planning concerning camp closure considerations and deliberations. Additionally, by carrying out surveys to identify the needs and priorities of refugee and asylum seekers, humanitarian actors will be able to understand the level of needs across WASH, health and nutrition, protection, food security, shelter, livelihoods, education, and humanitarian assistance needs of the refugees and asylum seekers. This will inform the wider plans under the umbrella of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) roll-out which will help humanitarian actors to change the approach of service delivery in the camps and support the inclusion processes of refugees into national systems as well as inform short-term assistance.