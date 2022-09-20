Research Terms of Reference Information Needs Assessment, Kakuma refugee camps KEN 2102, Kenya (July 2022 V1)

Rationale

2.1 Background

As of April 30, 2022, a total of 182,635 refugees and asylum seekers mostly South Sudanese refugees resided in Kakuma refugee camps (Kakuma 1, Kakuma 2, Kakuma 3, and Kakuma 4). According to the Information needs assessment in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement and Turkana Host Community conducted by FilmAid in 2021, only 28% of assessed individual indicated having enough information to make informed decisions. In addition, 86% from the refugee community mentioned that they would welcome a special radio program to receive specific information in education, peace, security, and health. Furthermore, results from the Kakuma Socio-economic Survey conducted in 2019 by UNCHR suggest that more than 4 in 10 households particularly the poorest refugees reported being in need of more information to guide their movement plans (information to decide whether to return, move to a new country, or stay in the camp). Considering these existing information needs by the refugee population in Kakuma, there is need for more qualitative data that maps communication channels used by humanitarian, development and government actors to disseminate information to communities and explore feedback mechanisms that the refugees and asylum seekers use and also identify those that the community considers to be reliable and timely. REACH will build on the results from the information needs assessment conducted by FilmAid to interrogate and provide granular qualitative information about the unique information dissemination networks existing among refugees and asylum seekers and rank information sources and needs of the refugees and asylum seekers so as to inform prioritization during programming.

2.2 Intended impact

The findings from this assessment will inform development, humanitarian, and government actors within Kakuma about the existing information gaps in relation to communication with communities. Equipped with more accurate information on the community information needs and priorities, development, humanitarian, and government actors will be able to ensure that refugee households, even the minority groups receive essential basic services in a timely and well-coordinated manner.

Furthermore, actors within the Kakuma will be able to understand the information needs of refugees and design appropriate humanitarian interventions. On the other hand, the refugee community will also be able to communicate their needs effectively and identify the best channels to provide feedback to actors, regarding access to essential services and other humanitarian needs. Finally, the findings from this assessment could also inform strategic decision-making processes by humanitarian agencies operating within Kakuma, who could streamline humanitarian funding decisions with the identified priority needs of the refugee community.