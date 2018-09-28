28 Sep 2018

Research Terms of Reference Dadaab Intentions monitoring KEN1803 - Kenya, July 2018

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (828.78 KB)

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

Close to 240,000 mostly Somali refugees reside in Dadaab camps and are vulnerable to pressure to return, despite the continued uncertain situation in Somalia. According to a 2017 assessment conducted by REACH, with supported by NRC and RCK through statistically significant random household level interviews, significant “push” factors such as assistance available on return (45%), potential closure of the camp (32%) and lack of livelihood opportunities (17%) were the main reasons households reported, considering return, despite the ongoing voluntary repatriation process. Additionally, a recent voluntary repatriation analysis by UNHCR pointed out to considerably reduced intention to return to Somalia in 2018.

It is in this context that REACH, with support from NRC, propose to launch a round of assessments aimed at filling gaps in existing information related to refugee intentions and return (both to Somalia, and re-return to Dadaab) dynamics. The activity will be used to fill in gaps and compliment already existing data on intentions monitoring and repatriation programme from UNHCR and other sources. It will further complement REACH's work on cross border movement and intentions on border points between Kenya and South Sudan, in settlements in Somalia and refugee camps in Kenya (Kalobeyei) to better inform response on protection and displacement populations between the three locations.

3. Methodology

2.1. Methodology overview

REACH will build on assessments initiated in 2017 and conduct a series of quarterly intentions assessments at household level in all the three targeted camps to better understand the drivers and dynamics of refugee returns to Somalia, re-returns to Dadaab, and perceptions of the return processes by refugees. The process will begin with a thorough analysis of secondary data. This will be followed by broad stakeholder consultation, which will be initiated ahead of the launch of data collection to inform, where relevant, design of indicators, tools and methodology. This will include information from UNHCR briefs as well as other data from partners in Dadaab

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.