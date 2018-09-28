Research Terms of Reference Dadaab Intentions monitoring KEN1803 - Kenya, July 2018

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

Close to 240,000 mostly Somali refugees reside in Dadaab camps and are vulnerable to pressure to return, despite the continued uncertain situation in Somalia. According to a 2017 assessment conducted by REACH, with supported by NRC and RCK through statistically significant random household level interviews, significant “push” factors such as assistance available on return (45%), potential closure of the camp (32%) and lack of livelihood opportunities (17%) were the main reasons households reported, considering return, despite the ongoing voluntary repatriation process. Additionally, a recent voluntary repatriation analysis by UNHCR pointed out to considerably reduced intention to return to Somalia in 2018.

It is in this context that REACH, with support from NRC, propose to launch a round of assessments aimed at filling gaps in existing information related to refugee intentions and return (both to Somalia, and re-return to Dadaab) dynamics. The activity will be used to fill in gaps and compliment already existing data on intentions monitoring and repatriation programme from UNHCR and other sources. It will further complement REACH's work on cross border movement and intentions on border points between Kenya and South Sudan, in settlements in Somalia and refugee camps in Kenya (Kalobeyei) to better inform response on protection and displacement populations between the three locations.

3. Methodology

2.1. Methodology overview

REACH will build on assessments initiated in 2017 and conduct a series of quarterly intentions assessments at household level in all the three targeted camps to better understand the drivers and dynamics of refugee returns to Somalia, re-returns to Dadaab, and perceptions of the return processes by refugees. The process will begin with a thorough analysis of secondary data. This will be followed by broad stakeholder consultation, which will be initiated ahead of the launch of data collection to inform, where relevant, design of indicators, tools and methodology. This will include information from UNHCR briefs as well as other data from partners in Dadaab