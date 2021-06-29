Research Terms of Reference: Dadaab Information Needs Assessment (KEN2102), Kenya, May 2021 (Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

As of 30 April 2021, a total of 225,675 mostly Somali refugees resided in Dadaab camps. A majority of these refugees fled their countries of origin due to conflict and are under pressure to return to their countries of origin despite them not having access to sufficient information about their potential areas of return, according to the intentions assessment conducted in Dadaab in July 2019 by REACH, where half of the households reported not having access to information about their potential areas of return . From the multi-sectoral needs assessment conducted in Dadaab in October 2020 by REACH Initiative in close coordination with NRC and previous years since 2017, some households (HHs) reported not having adequate information on how to access some essential services such as how to apply for a birth certificate, where to receive nutrition services when needed and hygiene promotion messages among other essential services. Without access to sufficient and relevant information, some refugees and vulnerable host community members may miss out on access to services, as without the relevant information on legal rights and registration processes, the process can be extremely challenging. In addition to information needed by the refugee population in Dadaab, various agencies implementing programs in the camps use a mix of mechanisms to collect feedback from the community. Through the Communication with Communities (CWC) working group in Dadaab, the agencies aim to harmonize and interrogate the different channels used in order to avoid duplication of efforts and ensure coordinated implementation in communication with communities.

2.2 Intended impact

The findings from this assessment will inform humanitarian actors within Dadaab about the existing information gaps. Equipped with more accurate information, humanitarian actors will be able to ensure that vulnerable refugee households are receiving essential basic services in a timely and well-coordinated manner. Furthermore, actors within the Dadaab refugee complex will be able to understand the information needs of refugees and design appropriate humanitarian interventions. On the other hand, the refugee community will also be able to communicate their information needs and identify the best channels to provide feedback to actors, regarding access to essential services and other humanitarian needs. Finally, the findings from this assessment could also inform strategic decision making processes by humanitarian agencies operating within Dadaab, who could streamline humanitarian funding decisions with the identified priority needs of the refugee community.