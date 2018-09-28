Research Terms of Reference Dadaab Household level needs assessment, KEN1802, Kenya, July 2018

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

Close to 240,000 mostly Somali refugees reside in Dadaab camps and are vulnerable to pressure to return, despite the continued uncertain situation in Somalia. In Dadaab there is a growing number of “undocumented persons” who are unable to access refugee registration, largely suspended by the Government of Kenya since 2015. At least 4,600 asylum seekers, mostly of Somali origin (including returning refugees), have been recorded by UNHCR in 2017, but reports indicate that this number is likely much higher. In May 2017, NRC found that 9% of sampled households had no member of the household registered. The consequences for undocumented persons in Dadaab are severe as they are denied the basic humanitarian support given to registered refugees (with limited exceptions). They can only access basic healthcare within the camp and undocumented children have limited access to education services. It is in this context that REACH, in close coordination with UNHCR, NRC and other relevant IM actors in Dadaab, will lead a series of regular, household-level multi-sectoral needs assessments (MSNA) aimed at providing an up-to-date overview of living conditions in the camps.

3. Methodology

2.1. Methodology overview

REACH will use quantitative data collection method driven by a household-level tool and methodology developed through close coordination between UNHCR, sector leads, and partners to collect, multi-sectoral data on the needs among refugees living in Dadaab. The process will begin with a thorough analysis of secondary data. This will be followed by broad stakeholder consultation, which will be initiated ahead of the launch of data collection to inform, where relevant, design of indicators, tools and methodology.