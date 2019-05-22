Research Terms of Reference Dadaab Comprehensive intentions and cross border movement monitoring, KEN1902, Kenya, June 2019

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

As of March 2019, a total of 210,5564 mostly Somali refugees resided in Dadaab refugee complex and are vulnerable to pressure to return, despite the continued uncertain situation in Somalia. In July and November 2018 as well as in February 2019, REACH conducted intentions monitoring in Dadaab refugee complex through householdevel interviews. These assessments showed unwillingness of Somali refugees in Dadaab to return to Somalia, with only 6% of the assessed households citing being certain to return to Somalia. The main reported reasons hindering refugees from returning to Somalia included continued insecurity in Somalia, to continue accessing education and health services in Dadaab.

To monitor critical displacement patterns between Kenya and Somalia, REACH conducted additional qualitative assessments at the Kenya Somalia border in Dhobley and at informal transit centers in Dadaab in November 2018 and February 2019. REACH conducted individual interviews with persons using these transit centers and border points, with further qualitative data collected through Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) both in Dadaab camps and at the border in Dhobley. These assessments showed temporarily movement of people travelling between Kenya and Somalia, their intentions, profiles, means and characteristics of transport and gave evidence of various protection concerns affecting the population choosing these informal and temporal means of transport.

With continued conflict, instability and drought causing new displacements in Somalia, in addition to reduced humanitarian funding in Dadaab, there is a need to strengthen the knowledge of future return intentions and movement patterns of the refugee population in Dadaab and along the Kenya-Somalia border. It is in this context that REACH in partnership with NRC, will conduct a comprehensive intentions and cross-border monitoring survey in Dadaab refugee complex and at the KenyaSomalia border. This assessment will look deeper into different profiles of returns (spontaneous and voluntary repatriation) of refugees in Dadaab camps and give a clear picture on how the actual movement of refugees happens across the border.