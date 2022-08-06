Research Terms of Reference: Actor and service mapping in Kakuma refugee camps, KEN 2007a, Kenya (July 2022, V1)

excerpt

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Kakuma refugee camp is in the North-western region of Kenya. The camp was established in 1992 following the arrival of the “Lost Boys of Sudan”. As of 30th April 2022, a total of 182,635 mostly South Sudanese refugees resided in Kakuma refugee camps (Kakuma 1, Kakuma 2, Kakuma 3, and Kakuma 4 camps).

In view of the protracted situation of Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, many actors have been providing services since the establishment of the camps. The refugee camps are managed by the Department of Refugee Affairs (DRS) while the UNHCR coordinates all humanitarian actors operating in the camps. The average population of refugees in Kakuma has been steadily increasing since 2018. As a result, access to critical services remains constrained as more people get added to the already populated camps. In May 2021, REACH conducted an Actor and service mapping exercise in Kakuma refugee camps and developed 3W maps that showed the location and types of services offered by different actors operating in Kakuma. The existing information on implementing actors and the services they provide needs to be updated and consolidated in a single database. REACH will review the data that will be shared bilaterally by UNHCR and other actors about the different implementing actors and services that they provide in the Kakuma refugee camps. In addition, REACH will conduct information needs assessment to interrogate channels used by development, humanitarian, and government actors to disseminate information to the community with a view to finding out possible gaps in service delivery. Findings from the information needs assessment will complement the actors and services mapping by providing information needs and access data that will feed into an overall interactive dashboard. This information will provide the existing actors and any new actors with an overview of existing implementing partners operating in Kakuma refugee camps, the services provided by different development, humanitarian, and government actors, and identify the overlaps and gaps in service provision so that these can be addressed.

Intended impact

REACH will therefore build on the actor and services mapping conducted in 2021 to come up with a more comprehensive database of different actors and the services they provide in the camps. REACH will seek to understand the development, humanitarian and government actors providing different services in Kakuma and identify possible gaps in service delivery. REACH will develop a situation overview with some key recommendations on how to transfer some of these services into a more developmental approach and highlight services that actors perceive to be impactful. The actor and service mapping is intended to improve humanitarian service access by informing advocacy and operational coordination, thus indirectly benefiting the refugees in need. REACH will come up with a situation overview, develop 3W maps and a 3W matrix analysis for Kakuma refugee camps highlighting the actors and services offered in for Kakuma refugee camps.