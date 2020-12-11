Research Terms of Reference: Actor and Service Mapping in Dadaab and Kakuma Refugee Camps (KEN2007), Kenya, November 2020 (Version 2)

2. Rationale

Kenya is now the second biggest refugee-hosting country in Africa after Ethiopia4 . The majority of the nearly half million refugees5 in Kenya reside in either Dadaab (44%) or Kakuma (40%) camps, with the remaining 16% living in Nairobi and other urban areas Nairobi6 . Dadaab and Kakuma camps are located in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) of Kenya. Dadaab refugee camp complex in Garissa County consists of 3 camps namely Dagahaley, Ifo and Hagadera, while Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana County consists of camps 1, 2, 3, 4 and Kalobeyei Integrated settlements village 1, 2, and 3.

Given the protracted situation of both Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps in Kenya; many actors have been providing services since the establishment of the camps in 1991 and 1992 respectively. The refugee camps are managed by refugee aid organizations and national government agencies headed by the UNHCR and Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) respectively. A consolidated refugee camps’ database with the existing information on implementing actors and the services they provide is however lacking, a gap that REACH intends to fill. This information will provide the existing actors and any new actors with an overview of existing implementing partners and services provided and identify the overlaps and gaps in service provision so that these can be addressed.

Since 2017, REACH in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) supports multi-sectoral and area-based approaches to interventions in the Dadaab refugee camps and cross-border programming related to Somali refugee returns. REACH conducts assessments to monitor displacement profiles, movements and return intentions, and access to services and assistance amongst Dadaab refugees. Additionally, REACH maps existing infrastructure and services in both closed and open camps in Dadaab, and supports information management and capacity building of humanitarian partners

Beginning in 2020, REACH will expand these activities to the refugee camps in Kakuma. The actor and service mapping activity, outlined in this ToR, is intended to improve humanitarian service access by informing advocacy and operational coordination, thus indirectly benefiting the refugees in need in both Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps. The collected information will be available on an online dashboard for humanitarian and government actors.

REACH’s involvement: