Reprieve for girls as school gets water storage facilities

Until the year 2018, many parents would shy away from enrolling their children at Ciakariga Girls High school in Tharaka Nithi County. This, many would imagine, would be due to the school’s poor performance or discipline among students. But neither of the two was the cause. No girl wanted to join a school where she would become a laughing stock among her peers from other schools for having to fetch water from a river.

With no permanent source of water, no reserve tanks or rainwater harvesting/storage infrastructure, students would after classes board the school bus and travel 10 kilometers to fetch water from River Maara. Teachers too, especially while on duty, would have to work extra hours to accompany students to the river. “Being the teacher on duty was a nightmare because you had to ensure there was water for cooking, drinking, cleaning and for students,” recalls Ms. Lillian Muli, the school principal.

A 50,000-litre capacity concrete water tank at Chiakariga Girls High school in Tharaka Nithi County that was constructed with support from NDMA and the European Union.

As much as basic hygiene is very important, especially for girls, lack of water compromised the students' hygiene. In 2018, having learned about the challenges faced by some schools in Tharaka Nithi County, a team from National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) visited the institution with good news -- the Authority was going to provide a 10,000-litre water tank. With funding from the European Union, NDMA did not only deliver the tank but also installed roof water harvesting infrastructure.

Later, NDMA constructed two masonry tanks each with a capacity to hold 50,000 litres. The two tanks are strategically placed; one near the dormitories while the other one stands next to the school's kitchen.

"The two tanks are always full and this ensures we have reserve water in the school to ensure school activities go on uninterrupted," says Ms. Muli.

Water tanks boost school enrollment, better results

As soon as the first tank was delivered, communities around and beyond noted that there would be a water solution in the school and enrollment started rising. From a population of 143 girls in 2018, the school now has 503 students, a number which is anticipated to rise with time.

Additionally, the school's performance has improved from 3.1 points in 2018 to current 4.1, according to the principal.

"I am optimistic that the school will soon be upgraded from a simple County to a National School," the principal adds.

The provision of the water storage tanks has since attracted more partners to the school. A nearby church, for instance, has now connected the school to a water supply while another partner supported water harvesting. "One of our other key strategies to ensure water security is ensuring all upcoming buildings have roof guttering to maximize water harvesting during rainy seasons," says Ms. Muli.

Water enhances farming, livestock-for-fees

Owing to water availability, the principal adds, the school can produce its own vegetables and save on buying the same, while improving diet of the students. Additionally, students taking agriculture as a subject have ready water for irrigation projects and can efficiently execute their projects.

In the school compound are several goats and cows. "Now that there is water, we allow parents to bring goats in place of fees, which works well, especially for students from financially challenged backgrounds," she adds.

Additionally, the school saves on money that would have been spent on buying water. In a month, Ms. Muli says, the school would spend Ksh 116,000 to buy water, an amount equivalent to the cost of 48 bags of maize that can feed the school's population for two weeks.

Psychologically settled students perform better

NDMA's Tharaka Nithi County Drought Coordinator Mr. Hussein Idhoro terms Ciakariga Girls as a model school that can be used to demonstrate how access to water impacts education.

"To improve performance, there is need for a conducive learning environment and water availability highly contributes to such an environment. At the end of the day, when students are settled psychologically, they perform better," says Idhoro.