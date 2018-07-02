Reflecting on the 2017 Drought Response and Cash Coordination in Kenya: Learning event by the Cash Learning Partnership (CaLP) planned in conjunction with the Kenya Cash Working Group

1 Introduction

A total of 22 participants from Government, various donor agencies, INGOs and the Red Cross movement (annex) attended this half day learning event to reflect on the use of cash in the drought response in Kenya in 2017/18 and consider how cash coordination might be strengthened in future.

This short report brings together the thoughts and reflections from the meeting.

The meeting was organised by CaLP in liaison with the Chair and Co-Chair of the Kenya Cash Working Group. The event was kindly hosted by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (IFRC). 2 The 2017/18 drought response To get everyone on the same page at the start of the meeting, participants reflected on what – as a collective – the response had set out to achieve; identify what the main interventions and where they took place, plus list what transfer values were used, how they were calculated and by who. What the response, overall, aim to achieved

• Beneficiary access to food and other basic needs

• Improvement of the local economy/markets

• Protection of livelihoods

• Beneficiary financial inclusion

• Providing dignity, power and choice to the community The main interventions were;

• Cash for Work (conditional Cash Based Assistance (CBA))

• WASH - vouchers/water ATMs to help in accessing clean and safe water.

• Unconditional cash/multi-purpose grants

• Protection rations (both in kind and cash)

Some of the outcomes from the interventions were;

• Improved access to food and other needs

• Improved access to healthcare, nutrition and education.

• Improved coping with shocks for the beneficiaries.

• Better coordination on the cash responses (national and county levels).

• Capacity building of cash actors (both county government and non-state actors)

• Visibility and pushing the cash agenda.

• Improved efficiency and ‘Value for money’’ Interventions took place in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands counties of Kenya, some coastal counties and Nairobi.

The specific counties given were: Baringo, Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Lamu (parts), Makueni, Mandera, Marsabit, Nairobi, Samburu, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot.