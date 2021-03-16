RACIDA Mandera County Drought Rapid Assessment: 2021 February

Summary of Findings

WASH

Overall, only 49.3% of all households surveyed reported accessing water from safe improved or semi-improved water points. Household access to treated water is also found to be low. Just over 24% of respondents reported treating water at the household or at the water point. Similarly, household sanitation practices were observed to be concerning as only 30% of respondents reported having access to hand washing facilities or latrine, and only 25% of households reported having access to treated water, either at the source or at the household.

Food Security

Agropastoral households have been greatly impacted. On average, respondents reported having lost just over 9 animals in the past two months, which was closely aligned with respondents reporting having faced challenges with a lack of water and pastureland. Over half (63%) of household respondents reported a decrease in access to staple foods at their local market. Household purchasing power has decreased over a one-month recall period, according to 71% of respondents. Conversely, only 3% of respondents report increased purchasing power over the past one month, and 27% of households report no change in household purchasing power.

Health and Nutrition

Across the four sub counties, the average distance to the nearest health clinic was reported as 26.88 kilometers round-trip to access a health facility. The shortest reported average round-trip distance was in Mandera West (19.34 Kilometers round-trip) while the largest reported was in Mandera North (34.22 Kilometers round-trip).

Households challenges in Mother Infant Young Child Feeding Practices were also observed in the assessment. Household Dietary Diversity for Children aged between 6 and 23 months is severely low, as only 5.3% of respondent households (of those with children aged 6 – 23 months) reported their children 6 – 23 months achieving minimum dietary diversity of at least five food groups within the last 24 hours.

Conflict and Displacement

Overall, 34.5% of households responding to the survey reported experiencing conflict in the last one month. Of the 375 of the responding households, 48 reported to be hosting displaced persons from other communities, and an additional 36 households reported having been displaced by recent conflict.