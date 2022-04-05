Kenya + 1 more

The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Republic of Kenya through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility as part of assistance by Japan in order to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Kenya. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Kenya on April 5.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Kenya. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations toward the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

[Note] COVID-19 situation in Kenya
As of March 31, about 323,000 confirmed cases and about 5,600 deaths have been reported. As of March 30, approximately 17,620,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administrated. Only about 12.8 percent of the population has completed the vaccinations, as of February 16.

