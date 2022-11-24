Project Brief Series - No. 3: Circular bio-economy innovations for resilient refugee and host communities in East Africa

The Resource Recovery and Reuse (RRR) in Refugee Settlements in Africa project is being implemented in six refugee camps and settlements and their surrounding host communities in Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. The aim of the project is to increase the resilience of these communities through the implementation of RRR solutions. This work builds on previous research and innovations by project partners in developing, testing and verifying technologies and livelihood models for gender-responsive, circular bio-economy solutions to capture energy, water and nutrients, and building resilient food and energy systems for refugee settlements and their host communities.