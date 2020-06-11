Abstract

DFID’s East Africa Research Hub commissioned policy advice to respond to COVID-19 in Urban Informal Settlements in Kenya. The rapid review identified some of the specific issues facing informal settlements in the context of COVID-19 as well as recommendations on response from government. The 6 page full brief contains details of short and medium term policy responses, explores the need for coordinated action and shares lessons from Ebola, making recommendations on what not to do in the response. The short 2 page brief focusses on sharing key recommendations.