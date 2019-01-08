Peacebuilding networks & alliances in Kenya: A retrospective look at collective peacebuilding effectiveness

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Kenya has a vibrant peacebuilding sector and strong civil society and other organizations that are committed to conflict prevention and conflict transformation. At the time of writing this case study, the picture of the state of peacebuilding efforts, actors, and coordination amongst them in Kenya is colorful. There are and have been various multi-stakeholder peacebuilding efforts coordinated by different groups (government, civil society, private sector, interreligious, and foreign diplomatic actors) with varying levels of membership, leadership, relevance, and impact. But there is not a single network or backbone structure that is currently regarded or accepted by many as a convener and facilitator of Kenyan civil society organizations for peacebuilding efforts at large. There are varying degrees of trust, suspicion, and often competition for resources and influence amongst the existing networks and groups.

While Kenya is one of the few countries with a National Policy on Peacebuilding and Conflict Management, its implementation has been slow. The 2010 constitutional referendum and 2013 and 2017 elections have exhausted the peacebuilding community and other stakeholders involved in peacebuilding, and focused their attention on these specific events rather than long-term goals to address deep-rooted grievances that remain sources of tension and conflict in the country.

There have been very successful examples of collaboration, joint analysis, and joint engagement amongst civil society, the government, and the private sector during times of elections in 2013 and 2017, and during the constitutional referendum in 2010 (as well as earlier during 2004 and 2008). However, those efforts have largely not been sustained during “regular times.” The “peacebuilding” terminology seems to divide the civil society more than it unifies, especially in relation to the 2017 elections and tensions between “justice” and “peace” and related political connotations and affiliations. Joint programming between various peacebuilding actors happens, more at subnational and county levels than at national level, but is not matched by strategic-level coordination and a joint vision at national level — despite efforts to achieve such collaboration and synergy. While some efforts are under way at the moment (that will be described in the case study), the peacebuilding sector is insufficiently leveraging its collective power for joint advocacy and engagement of the government and donors. This would seem particularly important during times in which space for civil society engagement in Kenya is politically more limited. There is currently no broad platform for sharing learning or for using shared learning for innovation and adaptive management. There are many shared values amongst peacebuilding civil society actors, but those are not leveraged for joint action and ongoing information sharing.

Donor attention has ebbed and flowed during the period of review of this case study (2007–8 through March 2018). Donor engagement to push for peacebuilding and bring together peacebuilding actors has peaked before and during major elections (such as the most recent effort by the embassies of the U.S., the U.K., and Germany), but has not enabled long-term engagement of civil society organizations in peacebuilding. During this time, peacebuilding organizations have struggled with individual survival. This struggle has taken precedence over leveraging their collective power to jointly advocate for their interests and needs.

Many of the findings from the case studies fall neatly into the five core categories of the collective impacts of a peacebuilding framework:

Collective and emergent understanding

Collective intention and action

Collective learning and adaptive management

Continuous communication and accountability

Sufficient support structures

The framework served as a guiding framework for this case study inquiry — but did not limit the field research. Other findings from the Kenya case study are covered in the “fundamental principles underlying collective impact in peacebuilding” or are mentioned in the preliminary considerations. Other issues that emerged as critical in the Kenya case are not highlighted prominently in the current framework. For example: Shared goals around advocacy and advocating for shared peacebuilding goals seemed critical — and are not represented directly in the current framework. The issue of shared values and mutual trust in relation to peacebuilding principles was highlighted very strongly as the critical “software” in support of a shared vision, which is not reflected in the current framework. Key impediments to greater collective impact amongst Kenyan civil society networks highlighted by the key informants were sustained funding, sustainable and coordinated donor engagement, and leadership for the various processes at different levels. While “adequate financial resources” and “leadership” are highlighted in the “permissive environment for collective impact” section of the framework, the framework does not speak about the implications of donor coordination — or lack thereof — as critical for successful coordination at the peacebuilding network level, especially as donors have played an important role in Kenya in relation to some of the networks and are and have engaged actively in some of them directly — beyond the provision of funding.

Overall, the findings from the Kenya case show that the software that makes network collaboration succeed or fail, such as shared values and trust, seems critical in the Kenyan case but is not mentioned in the current framework. Also, some of the key impediments to collective action in Kenya — sustained funding, leadership, and donor coordination — would seem more like critical key conditions for collective action in Kenya, whereas the framework treats them like principles, or factors of a permissive environment alone. This speaks to the point that a framework can only be a broad guideline to guide such type of field inquiry, and that the relationships and priorities between different factors, conditions, and criteria need to be understood in the local context. The criteria outlined in the framework play out differently from context to context.