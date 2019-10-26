Panic in Nakuru village as 3 die of malaria in one week

By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

Panic has gripped residents of Arus village in Solai, Nakuru County, following the deaths of three people in a week due to malaria.

Residents said the deaths occurred within six to 12 hours.

The symptoms of malaria include diarrhoea, high fever, chills, headaches, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and profuse sweating.

According to the World Health Organization, "The first symptoms – fever, headache, and chills – may be mild and difficult to recognise as malaria. If not treated within 24 hours, p. falciparum malaria can progress to severe illness, often leading to death."

SHORT ILLNESS

When the Nation visited the village on Friday, a four-year-old boy who died on Sunday was being buried.