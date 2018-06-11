One succumbs to cholera, 40 hospitalised in fresh outbreak

In Summary

Health Executive Mwanajuma Hiribae said the patients are suspected to have drank contaminated water from a well.

She blamed the recent floods, which affected water supply to Madogo after Kenya Power disconnected electricity, leaving residents drinking contaminated water.

In Mombasa, residents are grappling with a recurrence of dengue fever and chikungunya.

By STEPHEN ODUOR

A man has died of cholera at an isolation centre in Madogo, Tana River, in the latest outbreak of the disease in the county.

Forty others are undergoing treatment at the centre since the outbreak was announced last week.

“The man had been adjusting positively to treatment only to die later. The situation has been contained, with 44 patients already discharged,” said Health Executive Mwanajuma Hiribae.

Ms Hiribae said four villages in Madogo have been hit hard by the disease. By Friday, 78 residents had tested positive.

CONTAMINATED

“They were hospitalised at Madogo health centre. All the cases were reported in Bulavango, Bulakaratasi, Bulakodha and Madogo C villages,” she said.

The executive said the patients are suspected to have drank contaminated water from a well.

She blamed the recent floods, which affected water supply to Madogo after Kenya Power disconnected electricity, leaving poverty-stricken residents drinking contaminated water.

Ms Mwanajuma said a shortage of prophylactic drugs in hospitals had worsened the situation. “We have procured a consignment of drugs, which will be supplied to various health centres as fast as possible,” she said.

MOSQUITOS

She added that the county government had provided a water bowser to address water scarcity in the area after water supply pumps were submerged by floods. Ms Hiribae said plans to repair the pumps at Madogo Water Services were ongoing.