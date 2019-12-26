26 Dec 2019

Nyeri residents put on cholera alert after Kirinyaga outbreak

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 26 Dec 2019

Nyeri County government has issued a cholera outbreak alert following reported cases of the epidemic in neighbouring Kirinyaga County.

The County Director of Health Services Nelson Muriu said close proximity and frequent interaction between residents of the two counties means an increased risk of cross-border transmission, given that Kirinyaga has already reported three cases of cholera.

Dr Muriu said there is a high probability of an outbreak of the deadly bacterial disease in the area if necessary precautionary measures are not taken.

To that effect, he announced a ban of food hawking and cautioned residents to avoid roadside eateries and maintain high levels of hygiene.

He further directed that all food outlets be re-inspected to ensure conformity with the Public Health Act.

CHOLERA ALERT

Health personnel in all hospitals have also been put on high alert and asked to heighten public health surveillance to help identify and give prompt response to any suspected cases of cholera.

“Any suspected cholera case must be reported to the office of the County Director of Health Services for further investigations and immediate response,” Dr Muriu said in press statement.

Nyeri residents have been urged to observe cholera preventive measures including proper hand washing and food handling and to practice proper disposal of human waste and keep their environment clean as cholera bacteria thrive in unsanitary conditions.

